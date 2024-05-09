X
JBL Clip 4 Mini Speaker Drops to Its Lowest Price of the Year

This clip-on speaker is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, and right now you can get it super discounted, only $5 short of the lowest price we’ve seen.

jbl-clip-4-mini-speaker.png
JBL/CNET

Taking your music on the go can make any activity more fun, especially when you can easily clip your speaker onto your backpack. Amazon has marked down one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers for 2024 -- the JBL Clip 4 -- to just $50 right now. That's a $20 savings on its usual list price and only $10 more than the previous-generation Clip 3. This is the lowest price we have seen this year for this product, and it's only $5 away from its all-time low price. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to get it at this price.

This fourth-gen mini Bluetooth speaker has a lot to offer. A built-in carabiner makes it easy to clip the compact speaker to your bag and take it with you on the go. It's also IP67-rated for water and dust resistance. The design has shifted to an oval shape and now includes USB-C charging. Plus, it's louder and clearer, and it has a more powerful bass than its predecessor, offering solid sound quality for its size. And you can expect up to 10 hours of play time on a full charge (though the battery life varies based on how high you turn up the volume).