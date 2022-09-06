iPhone 14 Best Laptops Labor Day Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Surfshark VPN Best Cameras iPhone 14 vs. 13 Best iPhone VPN
It's Your Last Chance to Shop Mac's End-of-Season Sale, Where You Can Save up to $50

Get $20 off $75, $30 off $100 and $50 off $150, plus get two free lipsticks for orders over $70.

It's not every day that you'll find a sale on quality beauty products, so when you do find it, it's best to hop on it while you can. Right now, Mac cosmetics is offering discounts for customers who spend at least $75 on its products from now until Sept. 8. If you spend $75 or more, you'll get $20 off your purchase. The savings increase when you spend more: Orders of $100 or more will get $30 off, and orders over $150 will get $50 off.

See at Mac

Shop Mac's bestsellers like the mineralize blush for $33, the matte lipstick for $21 and the MacStack mascara for $28. There are dozens of other products on this bestseller list including tools, cleansers, beauty kits, lotions and creams, eyeliners, concealers, foundations, palettes, primers and eyebrow products.

Customers will get free standard shipping with purchases of $35 or more, and every order will include a free sample. Other deals going on at Mac right now include 40% off last-chance products and two free lipsticks with orders over $70. You'll score the lipsticks even with the other coupons offered during this deal.

