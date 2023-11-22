I Can't Shut Up About a Lap Desk That's Just $20 for Black Friday

At the end of every year my wife and I catalog important changes and milestones in a little journal. This year I'll probably mention my new role at work, more time commuting on the train, new progressive lens glasses and the joy of laptop-console game cross-saves. And for our "best new purchases" category there's my new lap desk, which makes all of those things better.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

The desk is made by some company I've never heard of called Huanuo, and I found it by randomly browsing Amazon, but I love it. It does one thing I need very well: raise my laptop screen higher so I don't have to bend my neck down as far to see it clearly.

Without a lap desk I find myself looking down uncomfortably at the screen. That became more of an issue when I got progressive lenses, which require me to bow my head further to get the screen in focus. Raising it up to where I can see it better is a game-changer (literally, because I also play games on a laptop).

The Huanuo can raise the screen to different levels and it's big and sturdy enough to handle my 2021 MacBook Pro 16. To save space I like to stash my phone and charger in the gap created underneath. It has nice cushioned pads and collapses to fit inside my backpack. I also use it at home on the couch or in bed.

One downside is that the angle of the keyboard and touchpad can get awkward after awhile. And I'm sure you could get a nicer one for a bit more money, especially if you don't need it to collapse or fit on a single seat on a commuter train. But this one works great for me and the price is (very) right.