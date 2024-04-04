X
Home Depot Just Kicked Off Its Spring Black Friday Extravaganza

Snag incredible deals on patio furniture, grills, outdoor power equipment, major appliances and much more right now.

Home Depot just launched its Spring Black Friday sale, offering up hundreds of discounts on everything you need to take on some DIY projects around the house. The retailer has big savings on indoor and outdoor power tools, patio furniture, large kitchen appliances and much more. If you have projects left to complete around your home, including your lawn and garden, now's the time to grab everything you need to get those nagging tasks done -- and at a great price. 

We've gone through the entire sale to save you some time and have highlighted the best deals below. However, this event is set to run from April 4 to April 28, so we'll keep this page updated as new deals drop or old deals expire to help you score the best bargains. Keep checking back so you can stock up on everything you need this season. 

Spring Black Friday savings at Home Depot:

Appliances, tools and a propane grill are displayed against a yellow background.
How long does the Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale run?

The Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale kicks off April 4 and runs until April 28, which gives shoppers several weeks to stock up on plenty of deals to help start and finish major projects around the home. Hundreds of items are seeing major price cuts, which should make it easier to afford the essentials you need to get things in your home and garden in time for summer. 

There are a ton of products included in Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale, including discounts on indoor and outdoor power tools, storage solutions, patio furniture, grills, major kitchen appliances, garden supplies and more. 