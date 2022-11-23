Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Secret Deals via Alexa Random Black Friday Finds Macy's Parade
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Head to Kate Spade Now for Up to 50% Off Everything

Don't walk, run to Kate Spade's online store for its Black Friday deals.

Charlotte Maracina headshot
Charlotte Maracina

Designer brands are expensive and sales can be hard to come by, but this Black Friday, Kate Spade is offering up to 50% off everything on its website with code BLACKFRIDAY. That's right: Up to 50% off everything

If you don't know what to get your wife, girlfriend, daughter or mother this holiday season, chances are you can find something on Kate Spade's website. From wedge boots to heart-shaped clutches, there's no shortage of gifting options. Searching for a simple stocking stuffer? Check out Kate Spade's New York shot glasses.

Up to 50% off at Kate Spade
See at Katespade