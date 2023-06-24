Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Using AI for Better SleepCNET CouponsLiving Off the GridBest Satellite Internet ProvidersHow to Watch 'Evil Dead Rise'Meal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Grab This Mango Power E Portable Power Station Bundle for $3,704 (Save $1,291)

This bundle comes with two free solar panels to keep you powered up through outages or while you're off the grid.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Mango Power E portable power station and two 200W solar panels is displayed against an orange background.
Mango Power/CNET

Whether you need a backup power source during outages at home or want to take a power source with you while camping off the grid, investing in a portable power station is a good idea. Wellbots has marked down several power station bundles, and right now you can get the Mango Power E portable power station, along with two 200W solar panels, for just $3,704 -- however, CNET readers can save an additional 5% on your purchase when you use code CNETBACKUP at checkout, bringing your total savings to $1,291. And you can use that same code on the other bundles, too, if you decide to upgrade. This offer is available now through July 4. 

See at Wellbots

This portable power station has a battery capacity of 3,500 watt-hours, as well as 16 output ports including four AC ports, six USB-A ports, a USB-C port and more, making it easy to keep all of your most important devices charged. Plus, it includes wheels and a handle for easy transport. The Mango Power E also offers fast charging, reaching up to 80% charge in an hour. There's also an app that will help you control the device, including by regulating charging speeds when you need to. And you'll get two free foldable 200W solar panels with your purchase. 

However, if you need more power, you may want to invest in one of the other options available at Wellbots. To run major appliances, you'll need an mSocket Pro and a second battery -- you can get all that, along with four solar panels in this $7,409 option (save $2,385). Additionally, Wellbots says that these bundles are eligible for a 30% federal tax credit and has more information available on its website. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image