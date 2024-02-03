Grab This American Sign Language Learning Bundle for Just $17

Even though we're all walking around with a notepad in the form of a smartphone, if you're communicating with someone who has a hearing impairment, sign language can be much better. If you've always wanted to learn American Sign Language, this all-in-one bundle that's available on Stacksocial can teach you the basics. And these 13 courses are going for just $17, an 83% discount on the original $104 price. That buys you lifetime access to these courses, so you can learn ASL at your own pace.

The bundle includes 29 hours of instruction that'll teach you useful signs and improve your communication. You don't need any prior knowledge of ASL to get started: These sessions cover the alphabet, colors and numbers, as well as nouns, verbs, adverbs, business terms and more. With periodic reviews along the way, you'll be able to correct your form and ensure you're signing accurately.

