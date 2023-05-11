Grab This $90 Toniebox Audio Player for Playtime (Save $64)

It can be a challenge to keep your children entertained -- especially if you don't want them to sit in front of the TV or spend too much time playing apps and video games. Kids thrive when they're stimulated and are learning something new, which is why investing in a toy that can keep your child engaged is a must.

One option is the Toniebox -- it tells stories and plays music -- all without a screen. And with the right accessories, you can even record a loving message for your child to listen to when you're away. Designed with independent play in mind, this little box is a versatile device that any kid can enjoy. And right now, Amazon has slashed the price by 42%, bringing it down to just $90. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This nifty little box is durable enough to withstand a little bit of rough play. Your child will get up to 7 hours of playtime per charge, offering plenty of fun throughout the day. And it's easy to use, which makes it ideal for the exceptionally young. Made for ages 3 and up, the Toniebox offers a tactile experience for little hands. Tapping the box lets you skip tracks and pressing the ears adjusts the volume. And after setup is complete, you won't need internet access to use the machine, so you can take it with you for fun on the go.

This Toniebox bundle comes with Paw Patrol favorites Chase, Skye and Marshall, as well as the Playtime Puppy Tonie, but you can buy more separately if you want to expand your kid's collection. Whether your kids want to sing along to nursery favorites (including If You're Happy and You Know It) or they need a soothing bedtime story to wind down in the evening, this is a solid bet -- especially at this discounted price.

