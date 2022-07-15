Grab These College Essentials For 25% Off With Target's Back-To-School Sale

Get your back-to-school shopping done early this year and save with Target's College Deals. Send your kid off to college with everything they need to survive the school year, without breaking the bank. Target is offering 25% off all college supplies, online and in-store. With over 2,000 items on sale, there's bound to be something your teenager will like. Here are some of the best picks.

Beats These wireless headphones offer 8 hours of listening time. And the noise-canceling feature is perfect for helping maintain your focus while studying. They're also sweat and water-resistant, making them great workout earbuds.

Target At under $400, this HP laptop is a great option to take back to school. It has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It's fast charging and has a battery life of up to 11 hours, great for long study sessions.

Target If you're taking anything past Algebra 101, you'll need one of these. Get it while it's on sale and save yourself from being robbed by your campus bookstore. Check out Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus.

Target A college student's best friend. Great for heating up stolen food from the dining hall or frozen burritos.

Target This mini fridge is the perfect size for a dorm room or small apartment. It has 3.1 cubic feet of storage -- enough room for the essentials. It also has a separate freezer space.

More back-to-school savings