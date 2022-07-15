Live: Prime Day Deals Hang On MacBook Air M2 Review Earbuds at Prime Prices Prime Deals Under $25 Continue MacBook Pro With M1 Pro Sales Meal Delivery Discounts OLED Laptop Deals Ulta Beauty Sale
Grab These College Essentials For 25% Off With Target's Back-To-School Sale

Summer is halfway over, folks. Time to start checking off your dorm room shopping list.

Get your back-to-school shopping done early this year and save with Target's College Deals. Send your kid off to college with everything they need to survive the school year, without breaking the bank. Target is offering 25% off all college supplies, online and in-store. With over 2,000 items on sale, there's bound to be something your teenager will like. Here are some of the best picks. 
Beats

Beats Studio Buds Wireless

Save $55

These wireless headphones offer 8 hours of listening time. And the noise-canceling feature is perfect for helping maintain your focus while studying. They're also sweat and water-resistant, making them great workout earbuds.

$100 at Target
Target

HP 15.6-inch laptop with Windows Home

Save $100

At under $400, this HP laptop is a great option to take back to school. It has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It's fast charging and has a battery life of up to 11 hours, great for long study sessions. 

$340 at Target
Target

Casio fx-9750GIII White Graphing Calculator

Save $18

If you're taking anything past Algebra 101, you'll need one of these. Get it while it's on sale and save yourself from being robbed by your campus bookstore.

Check out Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus.

 

$42 at Target
Target

Black + Decker 700-watt microwave oven

Save $20

A college student's best friend. Great for heating up stolen food from the dining hall or frozen burritos. 

$60 at Target
Target

Whirlpool 3.1 cu ft mini refrigerator

Save $50

This mini fridge is the perfect size for a dorm room or small apartment. It has 3.1 cubic feet of storage -- enough room for the essentials. It also has a separate freezer space. 

$170 at Target

