Deals

Grab Some Stocking Stuffers for Less With 20% Off Select Gift Cards at Target

You can save up to $30 on gift cards for restaurants, movie theaters and more today only at Target.
With the holidays coming up fast, it's time to start finding gifts for everyone on your list this year. And if you're having a hard time figuring out what to get for that friend, coworker or other acquaintance, you can't go wrong with a gift card. Sure, gift cards aren't the most sentimental gift idea, but they're simple, practical and an easy way to make sure that you're giving them something that they'll actually use. And today only at Target, you can even pick some up on sale.

Target is currently offering 20% off select gift cards so you can knock some names of this year's gift list without breaking the bank. And there's nothing stopping you from taking advantage of these deals yourself if you're a frequent customer looking to save yourself some cash during your next visit. For fans of eating out, there's the Happy Holidays Dining gift card, which ranges from $25 to $100 and can be used at a variety of different restaurants, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster and much more. 

If you're shopping for a movie lover, you can grab a $25 or $50 Fandango gift card. And for those who need a relaxing day away, you can grab a $25, $50 or $100 Spafinder gift card. All gift cards cost 20% less but retain their full value (so you're only paying $20 for a gift card worth $25, for example), and will be delivered over email. This sale is only available Sunday, Nov. 13, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

