X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Grab Discounted NFL Merch for the Conference Championship Games and Rep Your Team

Save up to 50% on your NFL gear.

cnet-deals-logo.png
cnet-deals-logo.png
CNET Commerce
The CNET commerce team scours the web for the best deals on computers, electronics, phones, gadgets and much more.
See full bio
CNET Commerce
2 min read

With NFL conference champs set to be crowned this weekend and a Super Bowl berth at stake, now's the time to upgrade your merch game. Whether you're catching the games at your favorite sports bar with a buddy or plan to watch Super Bowl LVIII from the comfort of your own home, you'll probably want to make sure you're showing up in team's colors. And right now, you can save big when you purchase gear from several retailers, including the official NFL ShopFanatics and more. So, what are you waiting for? Some of these deals won't last long. 

Models wearing NFL jerseys
NFL Shop

NFL Shop

Save 10% on your order

See at NFL Shop

The official NFL Shop is offering 10% off every order with code SAS10NFL. Grab a few jerseys, shirts or this cozy Detroit Lions Nike pullover. With code SAS10NFL, you'll save $9, which will bring your total to $76. The pullover comes in sizes ranging from Small to 2XL and will ship in one business day. Shipping is also free.

NFL fans wearing 49ers jerseys
Fanatics

Fanatics

Get free shipping on orders over $24

See at Fanatics

If you spend over $24 on Fanatics' website right now, you'll get free shipping with code 24SHIP. Now is as good a time as any to grab a new personalized water bottle for just $45. Add your name, the name of someone you love or whatever you want. And stay hydrated during games without having to worry about your bottle getting mixed up with someone else's.

Dick's Sporting Goods logo
Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods

Save up to 50% on NFL playoff gear

See at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods has everything you need in the sporting gear department. And right now, you can save big on your next NFL-related purchase. Dick's is offering up to 50% off its lineup of playoff gear. 

Walmart

Save up to 25% on NFL fan gear

See at Walmart

Head over to Walmart and save up to 25% off NFL fan gear, including can coolers, hats, shirts and hoodies. But if you're not in the market for clothing, you can also grab the new Madden NFL game for your gaming console at a huge discount. And if you want to show your love for your NFL team in your home, Walmart has a host of decor options to choose from.

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from NFL Shop, Fanatics and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image