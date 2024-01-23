Grab Discounted NFL Merch for the Conference Championship Games and Rep Your Team
With NFL conference champs set to be crowned this weekend and a Super Bowl berth at stake, now's the time to upgrade your merch game. Whether you're catching the games at your favorite sports bar with a buddy or plan to watch Super Bowl LVIII from the comfort of your own home, you'll probably want to make sure you're showing up in team's colors. And right now, you can save big when you purchase gear from several retailers, including the official NFL Shop, Fanatics and more. So, what are you waiting for? Some of these deals won't last long.
The official NFL Shop is offering 10% off every order with code SAS10NFL. Grab a few jerseys, shirts or this cozy Detroit Lions Nike pullover. With code SAS10NFL, you'll save $9, which will bring your total to $76. The pullover comes in sizes ranging from Small to 2XL and will ship in one business day. Shipping is also free.
If you spend over $24 on Fanatics' website right now, you'll get free shipping with code 24SHIP. Now is as good a time as any to grab a new personalized water bottle for just $45. Add your name, the name of someone you love or whatever you want. And stay hydrated during games without having to worry about your bottle getting mixed up with someone else's.
Dick's Sporting Goods has everything you need in the sporting gear department. And right now, you can save big on your next NFL-related purchase. Dick's is offering up to 50% off its lineup of playoff gear.
Head over to Walmart and save up to 25% off NFL fan gear, including can coolers, hats, shirts and hoodies. But if you're not in the market for clothing, you can also grab the new Madden NFL game for your gaming console at a huge discount. And if you want to show your love for your NFL team in your home, Walmart has a host of decor options to choose from.
