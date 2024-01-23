Grab Discounted NFL Merch for the Conference Championship Games and Rep Your Team

With NFL conference champs set to be crowned this weekend and a Super Bowl berth at stake, now's the time to upgrade your merch game. Whether you're catching the games at your favorite sports bar with a buddy or plan to watch Super Bowl LVIII from the comfort of your own home, you'll probably want to make sure you're showing up in team's colors. And right now, you can save big when you purchase gear from several retailers, including the official NFL Shop, Fanatics and more. So, what are you waiting for? Some of these deals won't last long.

Walmart Save up to 25% on NFL fan gear See at Walmart Head over to Walmart and save up to 25% off NFL fan gear, including can coolers, hats, shirts and hoodies. But if you're not in the market for clothing, you can also grab the new Madden NFL game for your gaming console at a huge discount. And if you want to show your love for your NFL team in your home, Walmart has a host of decor options to choose from. See at Walmart

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from NFL Shop, Fanatics and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.