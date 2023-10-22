Grab a Monster Bluetooth Speaker While They're Up to $150 Off at Amazon

Bluetooth speakers make it easy to bring your tunes just about anywhere. And whether you're looking for a compact speaker that's great for small get-togethers or a wireless boom box to help you get the party started, you'll find it for less right now at Amazon. The online retailer is currently offering up to 43% off select Monster speakers, with prices starting at just $110. Though there's no clear-cut expiration for these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on theses savings.

There are three different Monster speakers that you can pick up on sale right now. At $110, $40 off the usual price, the Monster DNA One is the smallest and most affordable model. It boasts a rugged IP67 waterproof design, powerful omnidirectional sound and up to 13 hours of playback on a single charge. Plus, it can pair with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously and comes with a convenient 10W wireless charging pad. And if you need something that packs a little more punch, there's also the slightly larger Monster DNA Max, which boasts nearly identical specs and is on sale for $142, which saves you $38 compared with the usual price.

Or if you're looking for serious sound, you can pick up the Monster Blaster 3.0 boom box for $150 off, which drops the price down to just $200. It's equipped with a 60-watt woofer and four 15-watt drivers, totaling 120 watts of omnidirectional sound, and has preset EQ modes for indoor and outdoor listening so you can easily optimize your audio. With an IPX5 water-resistance rating, it's not quite as rugged as the Monster DNA lineup but is still protected against rain, splashing and spills. It boasts 12 hours of playback on a single charge and has a USB-A port to charge your phone. It's a little bulky at around 16 pounds, but has a built-in handle that makes it easy to carry.