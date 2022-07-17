Grab a $250 Echo Show 15 and Get a Free, Bonus Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's biggest and boldest smart display to date. It's sleek, powerful and, right now, picking one up comes with an added bonus. Right now at Amazon, when you buy an Echo Show 15, you'll also get an $85 Echo Show 5 for free so you can expand your smart home setup even further. This deal is a leftover from Amazon's now-expired Prime Day sale event earlier this week, and there's no clear-cut expiration on this offer. If you're committed to taking advantage of this deal, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

If you're looking for the most advanced smart display out there, then look no further than the Echo Show 15. It features a stunning 15.6-inch full HD display, and can either be mounted on your wall or displayed portrait or landscape with this . It also features a 5MP camera for video chatting, and it's equipped with a dedicated kill-switch to protect your privacy. You can personalize the home screen with Alexa-powered widgets like calendars, to-do lists, sticky notes and more. And it would make a great addition to any kitchen with tons of recipe ideas and step-by-step instructions. You can also use it to control other Alexa-enabled smart devices in your house, and add your most frequently used devices to the home screen for easy access.

The Echo Show 5 doesn't have all of the features of the Show 15, but still has plenty to offer, and is a great nightstand companion. It has a 5.5-inch display and a 2-megapixel camera, and is great for getting quick updates on the news, weather, your schedule and more. You can also set alarms and timers, and control other smart devices hands-free with voice control.