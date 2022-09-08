Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
Deals

Grab 20% Off the Entire Nars Makeup Site With This Coupon Code

Plus get a free makeup bag filled with samples with any purchase of $80 or more.
Nars concealers
Nars

It's time to glam up. Nars is having an end-of-summer sale where you can get 20% off your entire purchase when you use the coupon code SUMMER at checkout. Stock up during this sale and get more out of it. When you spend $80 or more, you'll get free samples of eye and lip products in a makeup bag that you can use.

See at Nars

You can grab one of my favorite products during this sale: Nar's audacious sheer matte lipstick. This lipstick stays on all day without losing pigmentation and gives a professional touch to any look. I'm not the only one who loves these lipsticks: Many are low in stock and will sell out soon. The lipstick retails for $34, but you can get it for $24, plus take an extra 20% off at checkout for a total savings of $15.

Other great products to check out during this sale include the Allure Reader's Choice radiant creamy concealer for $31, bestselling light-reflecting foundation for $49, creamy blush for $32 and afterglow lip balm for $28. Some items on my radar include the quad eyeshadow in Taj Mahal for $52 and the climax extreme mascara for $24.

