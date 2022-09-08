Grab 20% Off the Entire Nars Makeup Site With This Coupon Code

It's time to glam up. Nars is having an where you can get 20% off your entire purchase when you use the coupon code SUMMER at checkout. Stock up during this sale and get more out of it. When you spend $80 or more, you'll get free samples of eye and lip products in a makeup bag that you can use.

You can grab one of my favorite products during this sale: . This lipstick stays on all day without losing pigmentation and gives a professional touch to any look. I'm not the only one who loves these lipsticks: Many are low in stock and will sell out soon. The lipstick retails for $34, but you can get it for $24, plus take an extra 20% off at checkout for a total savings of $15.

Other great products to check out during this sale include the Allure Reader's Choice , , and . Some items on my radar include the and the .