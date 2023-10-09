Google's Pixel Watch Drops to Just $280 Following 2nd Gen Launch

The Google Pixel Watch is a great smartwatch and while the recently-unveiled Pixel Watch 2 is here to take its place, the original is still a great option -- especially with this discount bringing the price all the way down to just $280.

That's a solid $70 off the original $350 asking price and what's more, though it's unclear if the discount will stick around at Amazon through its October Prime Day event or if it will be even more short-lived. When that will be, we don't yet know, unfortunately. Missed out? Don't worry, there are plenty of October Prime Day smartwatch deals to be had.

The Google Pixel Watch comes with all of the smartwatch and fitness tracking features that you would expect from a modern wearable. That includes tracking of your activities, calories burned, and more thanks to Fitbit integration. The health features continue with heart rate monitoring that includes Afib and ECG capabilities to make sure that you know what your heart is up to.

On the smarts side, you'll benefit from apps that help you stay connected on the go including sending and receiving messages and emails, not to mention making contactless payments. Turn-by-turn directions via Google Maps will help you get wherever you need to go, while Emergency SOS gives your watch the power to call for help should you need it.

This special price is currently available on a variety of color combinations, but not all. Cellular-enabled variants are seeing similar savings, too. Make sure to select the one that you prefer and confirm the price before you place your order.