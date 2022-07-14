Give Your Hair Some Love With This Summer Sale at Ulta Beauty

Summer is still in full swing, which means it's the perfect time to flaunt your hair. If you want to keep your hair looking good during the summer or at least make it easier to manage in the heat, Ulta Beauty's runs through July 16 for all your hair care needs.

This isn't Ulta's first time hosting a summer hair love event and won't be the last, but this event doesn't come around often, so snagging something now would be wise. The larger deal is a curl brands. Anyone shopping this deal will be able to mix and match brand products from Pattern, Curlsmith, Ouidad and more. While you can obviously mix and match these products, I would personally stick with products that are of the same brand. It would be even better to double up on your favorite products.

If you don't have curly hair or you just prefer a completely different brand altogether, there are other shampoo deals available, including a jumbo size sale on brands, including Biolage, Pureology and Alterna. Want more deals? Head over to Ulta Beauty for the full sale.

