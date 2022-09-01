Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Movie Ticket Deals Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review Best Apple Watch Bands Password Manager Picks Laptop Deals Best Phones Apple TV Plus: New Shows
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Give Your Bedroom a Reset With 15% Off Brooklinen

A Labor Day sale such as this one is the perfect time to refresh your bedding essentials ahead of the fall.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
2 min read
A sheet set and a duvet cover on an orange background
Brooklinen

Since Labor Day is Sept. 5, we have now officially entered the season of incredible sales. You can save money on some of your go-to buys by taking advantage of new and ongoing promotions that are now being offered at retailers online. And, if you're a fan of Brooklinen, you're in luck, because beginning today and through Sept. 9, you can get 15% off any purchase made during its Labor Day Sale using the promo code LABORDAY15.

See at Brooklinen

If you're in the market for a new duvet cover to provide an additional layer of warmth, have a look at this full/queen sized Luxe duvet cover for $127. Originally priced at $149, this cover is made of Luxe Sateen, Brooklinen's most popular fabric. The Luxe starter sheet set, which consists of one fitted sheet and two pillowcases and retails for $87 (save $32), is the perfect complement to your new duvet cover.

You can also find a variety of loungewear and bath essentials too. If you're looking for high-end towels, consider picking up a set of these incredibly soft super-plush bath towels for $64. They come in both standard and special edition colors, such as black and aqua blue. Pick up an ultra light bath sheet bundle also $64, when you need a towel that dries quickly. Included in this set are two bath sheets and two hand towels.

After you've dried off, put on some relaxing pajamas. You can save on a variety of apparel, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and shorts. But if you're a fan of sweatpants like I am, get these French Terry Boerum joggers for $64 for a lightweight feel on your skin.

Head over to Brooklinen's Labor Day sale for more discounts on home essentials today.

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.