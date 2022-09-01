Give Your Bedroom a Reset With 15% Off Brooklinen

Since Labor Day is Sept. 5, we have now officially entered the season of incredible sales. You can save money on some of your go-to buys by taking advantage of new and ongoing promotions that are now being offered at retailers online. And, if you're a fan of Brooklinen, you're in luck, because beginning today and through Sept. 9, you can get 15% off any purchase made during its Labor Day Sale using the promo code LABORDAY15.
If you're in the market for a new duvet cover to provide an additional layer of warmth, have a look at this full/queen sized Luxe duvet cover for $127. Originally priced at $149, this cover is made of Luxe Sateen, Brooklinen's most popular fabric. The Luxe starter sheet set, which consists of one fitted sheet and two pillowcases and retails for $87 (save $32), is the perfect complement to your new duvet cover.
You can also find a variety of loungewear and bath essentials too. If you're looking for high-end towels, consider picking up a set of these incredibly soft super-plush bath towels for $64. They come in both standard and special edition colors, such as black and aqua blue. Pick up an ultra light bath sheet bundle also $64, when you need a towel that dries quickly. Included in this set are two bath sheets and two hand towels.
After you've dried off, put on some relaxing pajamas. You can save on a variety of apparel, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and shorts. But if you're a fan of sweatpants like I am, get these French Terry Boerum joggers for $64 for a lightweight feel on your skin.
Head over to Brooklinen's Labor Day sale for more discounts on home essentials today.