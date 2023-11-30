X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Give a Parent the Gift of Peaceful Sleep: My Favorite Wi-Fi Baby Monitor Is $100 Off Right Now

CNET's top-ranked baby monitor is on sale for the holidays. I have two Nanit Pro baby monitor cameras in my home and can view them on one device.

katie-collins-300x300
katie-collins-300x300
Katie Collins Senior Editor
Katie Collins is a senior editor for CNET covering home energy and solar power. Katie previously covered personal finance as a senior editor on NextAdvisor with a focus on mortgages and the housing market. She has also been an editor for The Simple Dollar, Reviews.com, Interest.com and CreditCards.com. Katie holds a bachelor's degree deviant behavior and social control from CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice and spent a decade working with at-risk teenagers and facilitating family crisis intervention and anger management groups. Katie took her counseling skills and passion for helping people into service journalism. Her goal is to help people make important decisions and reach their personal life goals. Katie's free time is spent with her two human children and two fur children.
Expertise Energy, Solar Power, Deregulated Energy, Personal Finance, Mortgages, Home Equity, Loans
See full bio
Katie Collins
2 min read
Baby camera overlooking a baby crib

One of my Nanit Pro cameras is mounted to the wall overseeing my youngest child's crib. The wall mount comes with a safety cover for the wires. 

 Katie Collins/CNET

Sleep hygiene has been the biggest challenge of parenthood. Adequate sleep is critical for my children's development, and as parents, we also want them to sleep so we can sleep. Any technology that can help give me this peace of mind is my best friend. 

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

When we were shopping for baby monitors, we read lots of new-parent blogs and best lists. At the time, many parents agreed the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor was the best pick for its high-tech capabilities, superior sound and screen quality, and easy setup. CNET named the Nanit Pro the best overall Wi-Fi baby monitor as well. 

That's why I love my Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor. The Nanit Pro camera plus wall mount in white is on sale at Amazon for $210 -- that's 30% lower and $100 less than its regular price. You can also find it on sale in black for $255. 

See Nanit Pro at Amazon

One of the biggest draws of the Nanit Pro is its ability to put two camera views on one screen. We knew we eventually wanted a second child, which would mean two cameras in two different rooms. I didn't want to lug around separate devices for each camera. Many of the highly rated Wi-Fi-enabled baby monitors don't have the standout feature of the Nanit Pro; its split screen lets you monitor two cameras in two different rooms on any device that has Wi-Fi.

Tablet with a split screen showing two young boys asleep on a baby monitor

Using the split screen feature, the Nanit Pro app on my Lenovo tablet shows my two boys in their separate beds.

 Katie Collins/CNET

In addition to the split screen, the Nanit Pro has several cool tech features and a subscription upgrade that includes tracking and video-saving capabilities. My favorite features are white noise, two-way audio, temperature alerts and the ability to tune in from anywhere.

We opted for Nanit Pro's multi-stand and travel case for travel and overnights at Grandma's house. The multi-stand and travel case combo makes it a great companion gift for Nanit owners. 

The Nanit Pro is the most used tech product in my home. It will make a great holiday or baby shower gift for the sleep-deprived and tech-savvy parent. 

See travel combo at Amazon

More holiday shopping deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image