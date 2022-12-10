Get Up to 60% off STEM Toys for Kids With This Amazon Deal

Play is important for children, but grabbing toys that have an educational spin can also spark kids' interest in science, tech, engineering and math, helping them develop a lot of skills at an early age, which is one reason STEM toys have become such a popular option in recent years.

Right now Amazon has STEM toys designed for kids ages 4 to 10 discounted by up to 60%. These are learning kits that include tactile pieces and access to programs via an app to teach problem-solving, creativity, logic and other important abilities. Kits include options focusing on , , and more -- there's even an interactive .

There is a of award-winning STEM toys available at Amazon as part of this sale, but keep in mind that kids will have to have access to a compatible tablet or phone in order to play, and those devices are sold separately. If you're okay with that, check out some of the sale's biggest highlights below.

PlayShifu's Tacto is discounted by 40% right now, bringing the price to $30. It introduces kids to the idea of code through bite-sized sequences of interactions with visual elements, not blocks of code. It incorporates the fundamental concepts of coding like input-output, sequencing, decomposition and branching through three games with over 200 challenges that increase in difficulty as children progress.

If you want your children to learn about music, the is discounted by 60% right now, bringing the price from $100 down to just $40. It focuses on learning piano through a mini keyboard that syncs with the app and introduces children to musical notes and more, along with the ability to practice playing over 50 songs.

There's even a available for $90 (save $120) that includes Plugo Count to learn math, Plugo Letters to spell and learn new words and Plugo Link to solve puzzles with magnetic blocks. With 15 interactive games and over 750 levels, your child can progress and learn valuable skills for a long time to come.

Read more: Hottest Holiday Toys of 2022