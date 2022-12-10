Brittney Griner Back in US Blur Your Home on Google Maps Gift Picks From CNET Editors 17 Superb Gift Ideas Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' 'Harry & Meghan' on Netflix Prepping for 'Avatar 2' Lensa AI Selfies
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get Up to 60% off STEM Toys for Kids With This Amazon Deal

These interactive kits are designed to help children develop important skills like problem-solving, creativity and more.
2 min read
A piano kit and a S.T.E.A.M. pack are displayed against a purple background with red gift boxes.
Amazon/CNET

Play is important for children, but grabbing toys that have an educational spin can also spark kids' interest in science, tech, engineering and math, helping them develop a lot of skills at an early age, which is one reason STEM toys have become such a popular option in recent years. 

Right now Amazon has STEM toys designed for kids ages 4 to 10 discounted by up to 60%. These are learning kits that include tactile pieces and access to programs via an app to teach problem-solving, creativity, logic and other important abilities. Kits include options focusing on math, word-building, and more -- there's even an interactive Doctor kit.

See at Amazon

There is a great selection of award-winning STEM toys available at Amazon as part of this sale, but keep in mind that kids will have to have access to a compatible tablet or phone in order to play, and those devices are sold separately. If you're okay with that, check out some of the sale's biggest highlights below.

PlayShifu's Tacto Coding kit is discounted by 40% right now, bringing the price to $30. It introduces kids to the idea of code through bite-sized sequences of interactions with visual elements, not blocks of code. It incorporates the fundamental concepts of coding like input-output, sequencing, decomposition and branching through three games with over 200 challenges that increase in difficulty as children progress.  

If you want your children to learn about music, the Plugo Tunes kit is discounted by 60% right now, bringing the price from $100 down to just $40. It focuses on learning piano through a mini keyboard that syncs with the app and introduces children to musical notes and more, along with the ability to practice playing over 50 songs.

There's even a STEM pack bundle available for $90 (save $120) that includes Plugo Count to learn math, Plugo Letters to spell and learn new words and Plugo Link to solve puzzles with magnetic blocks. With 15 interactive games and over 750 levels, your child can progress and learn valuable skills for a long time to come. 

Read more: Hottest Holiday Toys of 2022

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.