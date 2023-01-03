Get Up to 45% Off Vivaia Shoes and Upgrade Your Style Today

All shoes are about function, but not all shoes are functional and fashionable. If you're stepping into the New Year with goals of changing your style and shopping sustainably, check out this sale from Vivaia for up to select styles.

I have two pairs of Vivaia shoes, flats and sneakers. What I love the most about both pairs of shoes is how comfortable they are on my feet. Since I walk just about everywhere I go, I want shoes that feel good and look good too, and shoes from this retailer do just that.

Unlike previous sales from Vivaia, this one not only has shoes but also accessories too, including this for $109. If you want a shoe style with a variety of colors, these go as low as $69 for a pair. These flats are built with automatic heel padding to stop blisters, foam insoles, elastic knit made from plastic bottles and more. Looking for something more water repellent? These start at $109, and work the best in chilly weather.

Animal lovers can get these starting at $79 to show some personality on your feet. And if warm flats are what you need, a pair of go for as low as $59.

Head over to for the entire sale on fashionable and sustainable shoes.