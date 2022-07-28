Get Up to 44% Off a Lightweight Flexi Hose for Your Lawn and Garden

Gardening can be a fun and relaxing hobby, but one of the most frustrating things about caring for your lawn and garden is dealing with a heavy hose that is constantly kinking. This can make it difficult to water your plants properly.

The is a lightweight, expandable garden hose, so you won't have to worry about it kinking and tangling. Now through July 31, you can get a Flexi Hose for your yard at up to 44% off.

If you've just about had it with your tangled old garden hose, a Flexi Hose is a great option to try. Its design allows it to expand up to three times its original length when the water is turned on and shorten again when it's turned off. This flexibility makes it easy to store and maneuver around your garden.

The hose also features an eight-function nozzle and a rubberized, slip-resistant handle. It has solid 3/4-inch solid brass fittings that fit to standard outdoor water faucets, and have a rubber seal and an on/off valve directly on the connector.

The hose can withstand up to 12 bars of water pressure and temperatures up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Four layers of latex protect the inner tube from punctures.

Check out the sizes and savings available now:

Generally speaking, water pressure tends to diminish as your hose length increases, so bigger is not always better. If you have several acres, it's definitely OK to grab a long hose to reach longer distances, but if you're mostly watering a small garden, we recommend you opt for a hose that is the right size for that space.