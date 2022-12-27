Get Up to 39% Off Anker Power Stations

It feels nearly impossible to survive without power today. Whether you want to charge your phone or tablet during a power outage or need a powerstation that can run an electric grill or coffee maker during a trip, having power whenever you want and wherever you go is a big priority for a lot of people. And right now Amazon has discounted select Anker powerstations to keep you connected no matter what comes your way.

One of our favorite portable power stations of the year is . Regularly $1,400, this 1500-watt, 13-port portable powerstation is a great backup that is on sale for just $980 right now. It has a newer LiFePO4 battery that can last up to six times longer that the standard Li-ion ones in some other models. That means this battery can run 3,000 cycles or more. It even comes with a 5-year warranty. This powerstation recharges up to 80% in just one hour, or in 3.6 hours when using solar panels (sold separately). Whether you need to power a coffee maker other devices on a camping trip or just need backup for phones, CPAP machines and more power during a storm, the 757 is a good option.

If you're looking for something a little less pricey, Anker also has a $130 discount on the , meaning you'll pay just $420 right now. This 500-watt powerstation can recharge to 80% in under 2.5 hours (4 with optional solar panels) and holds enough power to charge the average smartphone 40 times before it needs a recharge. It sports a LiFePO4 battery, just like the 757 and comes with a 5-year warranty as well. It has 9 ports and can even power up to four AC devices simultaneously.

And while it's not a powerstation per se, the is discounted by $130 right now as well, and can help you connect everything imaginable with it's 13-in-1 design. It's equipped to deliver fast-charging to multiple devices, supporting up to 85W of charging through the Thunderbolt upstream port. The USB-C power delivery port and the Thunderport downstream port support 18W and 15W fast charging, respectively. The USB-A 3.0 port on the front supports 7.5W for charging smaller devices like smartwatches or headphones. This docking station is compatible with Windows laptops and non-M1 MacBooks equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port. Note that this device is not compatible with M1 MacBooks, Linux or Chrome OS laptops.

You can also check out on other Anker devices at Amazon for a limited time.