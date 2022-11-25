Get Up to $250 Off Gaming Chairs During Vertagear's Black Friday Sale

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Aside from looking cool, gaming chairs are notoriously uncomfortable. A lot of them lack padding for your back, hips and behind, and if you're tall, it's unlikely you'll fit in one comfortably. This at for up to $250 off will allow you to upgrade from your old, uncomfortable chair to one that will make sitting for extended periods of time much more bearable.

My Vertagear chair is the . This $360 chair, which was originally $460, is the height of style and coziness. The UPHR foam used to make this chair is of a density that prevents sinking and guarantees that the back of the chair supports your back comfortably. Also, you can buy RGB/LED lights and attach them to this chair if you like.

Looking for the best budget chair of the bunch? That would be the that can support up to 220 pounds. This chair has memory foam, UPHR foam, lumbar support and it's easy to put together all for $330. But what if you're big and tall? Then the is for you. This chair supports tall people up to 360 pounds for $480.

Want a pink chair grab the $280 , while this $400 is great for people who need more sitting space. I'd say after using my Vertagear chair that this brand is one of the best in terms of comfort and style.

