Get the JBL Clip 4 for Just $44 Today With This Coupon

When it comes to mini speakers, portability, price, sound and battery life all matter. The JBL Clip 4 -- one of our favorite mini speakers -- does well in all of these categories. And while its retail price of $80 may not be cheap enough to substitute this speaker for the Clip 3 (which can ), having the Clip 4 for just $44 sounds way more enticing. Already $31 off, use the coupon CNETCLIP to get an extra $5 off. The offer is only for the , but you could also grab the gray version for just $49 right now.

The speaker comes with IPX 67 water and dust resistance, up to ten hours of battery life, and an integrated carabiner clip. It's oval-shaped, but it can be played horizontally, vertically, or be clipped onto something. Rubberized ribbed backing on the speaker keeps it from moving around on smooth surfaces, which is especially useful when the bass makes the speaker vibrate. This speaker comes with a 30-day warranty.