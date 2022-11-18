Live: Early Black Friday Sales Amazon Black Friday Apple Black Friday Best Buy Black Friday Best Phone Deal Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Xbox Series S Sale 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
Get Softer, Stronger Hair With 25% Off Pattern Beauty Sitewide

This early access sale offers a great discount on hair care designed to moisturize and strengthen curly and coily hair.

Robin Mosley
2 min read
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

It's a real time commitment maintaining healthy hair and the last thing you want to do is spend your time looking for the good hair care products. Right now, you can get 25% off Pattern Beauty sitewide during its early access sale, all without a code, through Nov. 20.

I've previously written about Pattern Beauty, discussing how great it is for 3B to 4C hair types, and products you should try based on what I've used (like its shower brush, shampoo and conditioner). Since then, Pattern Beauty has come out with several new products that are definitely worth looking into while you're shopping for staples for your hair care routine. 

A fantastic aspect of this offer is that in addition to saving money on individual items, you can also save money by purchasing product bundles and jumbo sizes. Consider this transition mask for the low price of $19 if you're returning your hair to its natural form after having it chemically treated. When you need a cap that will stay put while you're asleep, turn to this satin cap for $17. And when you need a comb that will gently remove knots and tangles, you can't go wrong with this wide-tooth comb for $11.

There are a lot of bundles to choose from, but if you need one to help you support your hair inside and out while you become natural, get the transition bundle for $83. This is a five-piece kit that includes the shampoo, conditioner shower brush, hair mist and the transition mask. If you're shedding hair and have breakage, check out the repair and recovery bundle for $114. This seven-piece kit includes the transition mask, treatment mask, satin cap, Jojoba self heating packs, heavy conditioner, wide-tooth comb and scalp serum. For the ultimate bundle with a ton of styling products, grab a nine-piece deluxe styling bundle for $124.

If you want to stock up on products, or shop for a gift for friends and family, head over to Pattern Beauty before the sale ends on Sunday.

