Get Rid of Pests With Up to 37% Off Katchy Traps

Indoor pests can be a real pain for homeowners, especially during the spring and summer months, when the weather is warmer and more insects tend to be active. If you have mosquitoes, gnats, fruit flies or moths in your home, investing in a pest trap might be a good idea. And right now Amazon has cut the price on a number of Katchy trap models and refill packs by up to 37%. This offer expires tonight (March 18), so if you're interested, be sure to get your order in soon.

Bright sticky tape and other unsightly traps need not clutter your home anymore. Right now is discounted by 20%, and if you clip the on-page coupon, the price drops to $30. People who deal with pests primarily at night may want to give this gadget a look. The device automatically turns on in the dark and shuts off when it's light, saving energy. At night, bugs find their way to the UV light, where the fan sucks them down to the sticky glue board inside. There's also a manual mode so you can activate the device during the day. And if you prefer a completely manual system, you can grab the , which you turn on and off yourself. It's discounted to $28 right now when you clip the on-page coupon.

If you have fruit flies and other critters causing you trouble day and night, though, you might want to spring for the . It's designed to keep pests in line all the time. It has a 360-degree UV light ring and a removable bait trap at the top to lure small flying insects inside. It also includes both an automatic and a manual mode, as well as five different brightness settings for the UV light and five different fan speeds so you can customize the setup anytime you want. And right now you can get it for $34 -- just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get that price.

No matter which trap you choose, it'll come with some disposable glue boards, but you can also snag refill packs of or boards for $5 and $8, respectively, making it a good time to stock up. Additionally, if you during this sale, you can save an additional 10% off at checkout. It's worth noting that this trap isn't designed to deal with houseflies, so you may need a different product if that's the insect giving you grief. However, if you need to take care of mosquitoes, gnats, fruit flies and other small bugs, check out this deal.