Get Ready for Your Next Summer Adventure: Save up to 50% Off REI Camping Gear

REI is running some crazy good deals right now. It's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your old camping gear and get outdoors this summer. REI is offering up to 50% off camping gear and other fun items from now until July 25. You can also get up to 40% off kayaks and paddle boards as well as up to 30% off select clothing and footwear.
You don't have to be a member to shop, but some of the offers are only available with a membership. A one-time fee of $30 gets you a lifetime membership of perks, discounts and exclusive sales. Right now, members get 40% off REI Co-op brand camping gear.
Snag this REI Co-op Passage two-person tent for $111, perfect for overnight hiking and backpacking trips (save $48). Need more room? This Mountainsmith Celestial tent sleeps four and is only $161 (save $70). Camp in style with this Mountain Summit Gear cooler chair on sale for $37 (save $38). It has a pop-out table with a cupholder and a drinks cooler on the other side. Love being on the water? This TAHE Ouassou Sit-On-Top kayak is 40% off ($228, save $152). It features a unique spatula-shaped hull that takes inspiration from surf longboards and rodeo kayaks. Or you could try paddle boarding with save 10% off of this Bote Breeze Aero inflatable paddle board for $719 (save $80).