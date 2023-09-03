Get Ready for Fall With Up to 68% Off Horror Movies at Amazon

Now that August is over, we're officially entering spooky season. And there's no better way to celebrate than scaring yourself silly with a stack of horror movies. And if you're looking to add some new terrifying titles to your collection, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 68% off a selection of both new and classic horror movies, with prices starting at just $6. There's no set expiration for these deals, however, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Whether you're looking to pick up some all-time classics, or some more recent horror hits, you'll find them for less right now at Amazon. If you're a fan of Kubrick's distressing adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining, you can pick up a 4K UHD copy for just $15 right now, which saves you $27 compared with the usual price. Or if you prefer the grotesque body horror of John Carpenter's "The Thing," you can save 50% on the 4K UHD version dropping the price down to $15. And fans of recent horror superstar Jordan Peele can grab all three of his highly acclaimed films -- Get Out, Us and Nope -- for around $10 each right now. There are tons of other great titles to choose from, including all three movies from the latest "Halloween" trilogy, a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and digital bundle of "Jaws," and an eight-film Hammer Horror collection with classics like Curse of the Werewolf and Evil of Frankenstein.