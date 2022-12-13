Fusion Energy Golden Globe Nominees 'White Lotus' Finale 17 Superb Gift Ideas Great Gifts Under $50 AT&T: $1,000 Off Phones Lensa AI Selfies Blur Your Home on Google Maps
Get Previous-Gen Galaxy Watch 4 Options for Hundreds Less at Woot

Prices on one of our favorite Android smartwatches for 2022 start at just $160.
A Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is displayed against an orange background.
With the release of the new Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is no longer the latest and greatest Android smartwatch on the market right now. But this previous-gen Samsung is still packed full of powerful hardware and helpful features, and thanks to the newer model, you can even pick it up at a discount. 

Now through Dec. 31 you can pick up a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $190, saving you $240 on the 46mm model -- or grab the 44mm regular Galaxy Watch 4 for $160 (save $170). This sale is only available while supplies last, so be sure to get your order in soon if you're hoping to take advantage of this deal. 

Even with the release of the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic managed to hold onto a top spot on our list of the best Android smartwatches thanks to its stylish bezel design. And it's tough to beat the convenience it offers if you're already an Android user. The Galaxy Watch 4 provides real-time alerts for any calls, texts, emails or other notifications, and thanks to its Android OS, it's also compatible with a variety of Google Play apps. It's packed full of helpful health and fitness monitors, including heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, sleep patterns and even a built-in ECG function. The Galaxy Watch 4 is also compatible with both Google Assistant and Bixby, Samsung's own virtual assistant. It has a battery life of between one and two days, and it's totally water-resistant up to 164 feet. 

There are no software differences between the Classic or the regular Galaxy Watch 4. Instead, it's all exterior differences, like a 46mm display versus a 44mm display,  and a rotating stainless steel bezel on the Classic versus a tapered aluminum one on the regular version, along with a slightly heavier weight for the Classic. They look similar though and have the same durability ratings, and both are equipped with unlocked LTE capabilities.

