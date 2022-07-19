MacBook Pro M2 vs. Air M2 Mi Band 7 Lenovo Smart Clock Sale Kohl's Back-To-School Sale Air Fryer Deals Tech for $50 or Less Nura Next-Gen Earbuds Nothing Phone 1 Review
Deals

Get Back-to-School Ready With This Latest Sale From Adidas With Shoes for Under $100

This sale on new kicks will help kids get on the right foot before school starts.

Robin Mosley
There's nothing like getting new shoes right before school. If you want to get budget-friendly shoes, you can check out this Adidas back to school sale on all athletic and sneaker styles for $100 and under. 

During the sale you can get budget friendly shoes for men, women and kids. The most inexpensive shoes you can get are these $40 superstar shoes for infants and toddlers. On the opposite end, the most expensive pair of shoes you'll get for kids are these Ozweego shoes. For $100, they can step into shoes with a '90s old school flair.

The great thing about this sale is that it's not just for young kids, also teenagers and even older adults can get a nice pair of shoes for less. Men shopping this offer will find Adidas options from Forum low shoes starting at $72 to these Racer TR21 wide shoes that's made with Cloudfoam cushioning and recycled materials for $75. 

Women also have a lot of shoe availability. If you're a huge fan of platform shoes, you'll find quite a few options here to make you stand out and look a little taller in the process. These simple court platform CLN shoes for $65 come in five different colors and are inspired by skateboarding shoes. These have a thick platform-style sole for elevation. While these Nizza platform shoes are $85, and take on the classic Adidas 3 stripe, look. And if you're interested in simple shoes, you can go ahead and grab the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 shoes in black for $53. 