Get an Unlimited Lifetime Membership to Rosetta Stone and StackSkills

Feel like a jack-of-all-trades with this amazing bundle. is offering a steal of a deal, with not only one, but two unlimited lifetime memberships with Rosetta Stone and StackSkills. You can score this learning set for only $170 by using the code LEARN10NOW at checkout.

Your education doesn't have to end with a degree. Learning a new language or studying code will not only look good on your resume, but it can give you a leg up on the competition when hunting for a new job as well. Or if you're just looking for a new hobby, here's your chance.

With Rosetta Stone's membership you get to choose from 24 different languages and get unlimited access to lessons. Rosetta Stone is one of CNET's top picks for language learning apps. The app's immersive teaching style allows you to speak, read and write in a new language with ease. The lifetime subscription is regularly priced at $299, but with StackSocial's offer you can score this deal for almost half that.

StackSocial is also adding its StackSkills online program to the bundle. When you sign up you get instant access to the lesson library, which includes over 1,000 courses to choose from. Choose from beginner to advanced courses in IT, development, graphic design, finance, business, marketing and more. When you've completed your lessons within a class, you can receive course certification. You can also join in on seminars with instructors and StackSkills offers premium customer support if you have any questions. This lifetime unlimited membership is valued at $1,495, but you can get it for just $170, bundled with the Rosetta Stone membership as well.

