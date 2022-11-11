Get an Extra 30% Off Candles, Mugs and More at Rifle Paper Co.

With Christmas approaching, you're undoubtedly scrambling to find the perfect present. This holiday season, Rifle Paper Co. is having a deal where you can get an all presents for the home with the code HOME30.

One of Rifle Paper Co.'s best qualities is the use of graphic, bold and colorful patterns and colors in all of their products, especially its stationery. This time around, Rifle Paper Co. is selling candles, holiday-themed vases, serving trays and other home goods during their annual holiday sale.

Get started on your holiday shopping with a for $46 when you use the offer code. This five-piece bundle comes in a box, and its fragrances are meant to evoke different regions of the globe. Places like the Adirondack Forest, Provence, Marrakesh, the Amalfi Coast and Paris are all on the list. Each candle weighs 2.25 ounces and is crafted from soy wax.

You can get a with a beetle and bug motif that looks hand painted, along with two other designs, for $29. This collection of four , inspired by The Nutcracker, will keep your coffee table safe and add some aesthetic appeal to your living room for $25. In keeping with the Nutcracker theme, this is also available for $34.

Other options include a $14 , $46 and a $34 to give to loved ones.

If you're looking for a good sale on presents for folks who adore home essentials, look no further. You can find more about this sale by heading over to today.