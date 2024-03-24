Get a Stylish New Pair of Glasses During GlassesUSA's Spring Sale

Spring is here! And while most people are busy cleaning and sprucing up their homes, it's also a great time to reinvent your personal style. If you wear spectacles, an easy way to switch things up is by picking up a new pair of glasses. GlassesUSA has several coupons and promotions going on this weekend, with up to 40% savings on glasses, contacts, prescription sunglasses or reading glasses. The brand has been highlighted by CNET's editors as one of the best places to buy eyewear online thanks to its affordability, vast style selection and nifty features. Here are the major sales to know.

Up to 30% off most frames



Right now, you can secure a stylish new pair of glasses for up to 30% off. You can get brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Oliver People, Persol, Costa Del Mar and others, using code ICON30 during checkout. You'll also get free shipping directly to your doorstep.

40% off designer frames

If you're looking for fancier options when it comes to your eyewear, you can get 40% off GlassesUSA's designer frames. This includes sunglasses and eyeglasses from brands like Versace, Michel Kors, Gucci and many more. However, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa Del Mar and Persol are not included here. Use code DESIGNER40 to secure savings.

Buy one, get one free

Everyone loves a good BOGO sale. Want multiple pairs of glasses on hand so you can switch up your look sometimes? The coupon code BOGOFREE will get you a free second pair of glasses. The discount applies to the lower-priced of the two frames, and only one frame can be designer.

30% off contact lenses

All contacts at GlassesUSA are 30% off with the code CONTACTNEW30. The site carries major brands, like Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue and others.