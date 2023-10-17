Get a Lifetime Subscription to PDF Extra Ultimate for Just $100

Working with PDFs can be a hassle, especially if you don't have the proper tools for the job. Whether you're a student, working professional or just like having easy-to-use options at home, getting a subscription to PDF Extra is a good idea for most people. Having a subscription will allow you to edit, convert and export your PDFs (along with accessing a lot of other functions) -- and right now you can score a lifetime subscription to PDF Extra for just $100 with this StackSocial deal. Normally $80 per year for the Ultimate plan, you'll be saving money soon into your second year of usage. There's no expiration listed for this offer, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

PDF Extra works as a reader, editor and converter all-in-one subscription that allows you to easily edit and convert PDF files, as well as combine documents quickly, annotate your files with comments and highlights, securely fill and sign your documents, protect your documents with passwords and encryptions and more. It will help you adjust any element in your PDF and add or remove pages as needed.

This plan is for a single user and comes with 100GB of MobiDrive storage. Plus, it's important to note that this offer is only available to new users. Additionally, you'll be able to access this program on both desktop and mobile. According to StackSocial, you'll need Windows 10 or 11: 32-bit or a 64-bit version and there are both Android and iOS versions available on mobile.

Once you make your purchase, you'll be sent a code to activate your subscription to PDF Extra. Just be sure that you redeem your code within 30 days of purchase.