Get a Head Start on Your Holiday Shopping With Up to 50% Off Toys at Zulily

For some of us out there, it's a bit early to think about Christmas gifts. But if you're someone who wants to beat inflated prices for cool gifts, this deal at Zulily is the one you'll want to check out for the loved ones in your life. Right now through Saturday, Sept. 3, Zulily's Santa's workshop sale offers up to 50% off toys.
Whether you have an artist, builder or make-believer in your home there's something for everyone. To make a kid's imagination even more playful, get this Christmas wonderland color your own playhouse for $20. You and a child can color this playhouse together, and then let your imagination fly free. For the road-building and truck-playing kid, snag this 61-piece bucket top construction set for just $38 (save $62). The set includes trees, street signs and a moving crane to make their world a little more real.
Builders who prefer to create their own castles and fortresses on the fly should get a 101-piece 3D magnetic building tile play set from PicassoTiles for $48 (save $77). And you can't forget about the kid who loves joining home improvement projects. They can have fun with a Stanley Jr. kids DIY wood five-piece tool set for $30.
Other cool gift options include this $12 make your own clay dinosaur set from Igloo Books, or this DIY plushies maker for the same price. Finally, for Mandalorian fans, young or old, this $25 bundle from Mattel features a tan bag to carry around Grogu (aka baby Yoda).
For more early Christmas gifts head over to Zulily today.