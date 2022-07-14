Get a Discounted Bag for as Little as $30 at Jack Wolfskin Today

Have you ever walked around or hiked somewhere and really wished you had something more comfortable to hold all of your gear and personal items? There's nothing worse than being unprepared for trips out on the open road, but with this starting at $30, you'll never be caught unprepared again.

This is a small deal with just 24 products on sale. You'll find totes, traditional backpacks and even hiking backpacks. The cheapest item on sale is a for $30 that you can carry on your shoulder or in your hand. And when you're done with it, you can simply wrap it up and place it in the inner pocket it comes with for safe keeping. If you have an upcoming hiking trip, and want to save money on hiking backpacks, this is $93 (save $18). This backpack features ventilation, trekking poles, side compression straps and even a rain cover in the base compartment.

Another option is the for $88 (save $22). This sports pack has a mesh back panel for ventilation and ergonomic shoulder straps. Plus, it has an SOS whistle just in case you're in danger and the main compartment can double for a water bladder.

There's plenty more on sale, so if you need a new bag to take with you on your next trip check out Jack Wolfskin for more.

