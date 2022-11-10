Get a Calpak Travel Luka Duffel for $96 (Save $24)

The Luka Duffel from Calpak Travel is currently , a discount of 20% off the regular price through Nov. 14. This duffel, originally $120, can be used as a carry-on, overnight bag or general purpose bag on your travels.

There are a number of useful features on this duffel that make it a good choice for your next vacation. It's not only fashionable, but practical as well. It weighs only 2 pounds when it's empty, and its water-resistant exterior can keep out light rain.

There are nine pockets to store your belongings, including a shoe compartment to keep your shoes separate from the rest of your clothes. And there's a water bottle pocket to help you stay hydrated with your favorite drink.

This duffel also has a secret trolley pocket, so if you're bringing it along with the rest of your luggage, it'll fit perfectly on your rolling suitcase.

This duffel is a final sale item. Having said that, this versatile and fashionable weekender bag is highly rated and can work for any travel needs. If you want to grab this duffel before the sale ends, head over to today.