Get a Brand New Office Chair for as Little as $100 at Staples

While gaming chairs are all the rage these days, I've found myself ready to get rid of my gaming chair and upgrade it to an office chair. Yes, you heard that right, I'm upgrading to an office chair. Why? Well anyone who has a gaming chair also knows that a lot of them don't support your back as much as you think they will, leaving you achy. And for that reason, this will help you (and me) find a nice chair to support you when you're gaming and working.

Prices start at $100 and go up from there. If you are looking for a gaming chair, Staples has plenty. This Staple is $100 and has a built-in headrest and plush cushions with support for up to 275 pounds. You'll also get this for $150, saving you 53%. This one has a 135-degree recline with the same 275-pound capacity.

If you're looking for office chairs, there are a variety of them from mesh to executive in leather and nylon. One of the office chairs I'm looking at is this $180 (save 40%) in red. This chair is designed to provide support to your back during an extended time at the desk. It also features adjustable lumbar support and a customizable headrest.

Another good option is this in black also for $180 (save 24%). This chair has a breathable woven mesh back to keep you from sweating and the padded seat will support your tush while you type away at your computer. And should you need a regular to sit in around your home, you can check out in gray for $110 (save 38%) or an for $388.

