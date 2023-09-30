Get a 1-Year Subscription to Flexjobs for $30 and Find Verified Remote Job Postings

Looking for remote, hybrid or freelance work or jobs with flexible scheduling? There are a lot of options out there for job hunting, but Flexjobs is a niche job search engine that specializes in those coveted work from home jobs many people are looking for these days. And right now, StackSocial has slashed the price of a 1-year subscription by 57%, meaning you'll pay just $30 to get access to legitimate job listings for 12 months. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Flexjobs screens job postings and verifies the listing's authenticity, which can save you time over using alternative sites that are often riddled with scams. There are over 50 different job categories, which include account management, accounting and finance, communications, customer service, data entry, education, engineering, sales and marketing, science and technology and writing, along with plenty of others. And the site has a user-friendly interface that allows you to filter your results to find the most relevant postings. Your subscription also includes career coaching, resume review, a skills test and more that can help job seekers improve their chances of being hired.

Flexjobs makes it easy to compare employers, too, with plenty of information on more than 40,000 organizations offering remote or flexible work. It's worth noting that multiple reviews mentioned limited options for jobs outside of the United States, so we recommend keeping that in mind as you shop and consider which tools are worth investing in for your job hunt. Once you activate your subscription, you will be able to access Flexjobs through any modern browser on both desktop and mobile. Just be sure to redeem your code within 30 days of making your purchase.