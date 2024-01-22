Get $800 Off Greenworks' Snow Bundle and Keep Your Driveway Clear This Winter

Winter weather is stretching on, with areas across the country experiencing a lot of snowfall. If you've been dealing with heaps of snow this season, then a new snowblower could be exactly what you need. Right now Best Buy is offering the ultimate snow bundle from Greenworks for just $400 today. This bundle includes an 80-volt, 20-inch snowblower, a 730-CFM handheld blower, two extra batteries and a rapid charger. This bundle would typically set you back almost $1,200. However, if you cash in on today's offer, you'll save a whopping $800. Act quickly if you want to snag it at this price, because this deal won't last long.

Greenworks makes high-quality outdoor power equipment that'll keep your property in top shape all year. The brand's mower, for instance, was recently featured on our list of best electric lawn mowers. The snowblower included in this bundle is a single-stage blower that's powered by an 80-volt battery. It has a 180-degree rotating chute, so you can toss snow up to 20 inches in your preferred direction. If you prefer to remove snow at night, the blower has dual LEDs to increase visibility, and its 7-inch rear wheels make it easy to maneuver. Greenworks boasts you'll be able to clear a "four-car driveway on a single charge" and says that when you're out of juice, you can go from zero to fully charged in just 40 minutes.

Until snow-plowing robots become more accessible, this might be your best option for the winter. This offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. CT tonight, so the time to act is now if you're interested.