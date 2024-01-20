Get $750 Off Greenworks' Snow Bundle During This Best Buy Sale

It's still winter, which means there's a very good chance of snow. If you've been dealing with heaps of snow, then a new snowblower could be exactly what you need. Right now Best Buy has the ultimate snow bundle from Greenworks for just $450. This bundle includes an 80V 20-inch snowblower, a 730 CFM handheld blower, two extra batteries and a rapid charger. Usually, this would set you back almost $1,200 but during this sale, you'll save over $700. But you'll need to act quickly because this deal won't last long.

Greenworks makes high-quality outdoor power equipment that'll keep your property in top shape all year. The brand's mower, for instance, was recently featured on our list of best electric lawn mowers. The snowblower included in this bundle is a single-stage blower that's powered by an 80-volt battery. It has a 180-degree rotating chute, so you can toss snow up to 20 inches in your preferred direction. If you prefer to remove snow at night, the blower has dual LEDs to increase visibility, and its 7-inch rear wheels make it easy to maneuver. Greenworks boasts you'll be able to clear a "4-car driveway on a single charge" and says that when you're out of juice, you can go from zero to fully charged in just 40 minutes.

Until snow-plowing robots become more accessible, this might be your best option for the winter. Best Buy's massive three-day sale ends Sunday, so the time to act is now. Additionally, the sale also includes some amazing discounts on top tech gear at Best Buy.