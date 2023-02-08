Get $60 Off the Excellent Tribit StormBox Blast Boom Box Speaker

Tribit is known for its affordable smaller Bluetooth speakers that deliver very good sound quality and features for the price. Released last year, its StormBox Blast speaker is its first Bluetooth boom box speaker, and it delivers mostly impressive sound for its size and also has a built-in light show and USB-out charging. Compared to other boom box speakers that cost upwards of $300, the Blast is a good value at its $200 list price -- and an excellent value at , its lowest price to date.

To get that price you'll need to buy the speaker or clip the instant $40-off coupon on , then apply the code BLAST052 at checkout to get an extra 10% off ($20). Remember to do both to get the price down to $140.

Weighing in at 12 pounds (5.45 kg) with two 30-watt midwoofers and two 15W tweeters, it's basically twice as heavy as the Soundcore by Anker Motion Boom Plus and pumps out more volume and bass compared to that speaker, but lacks a bit of clarity. Also, the midrange -- where vocals live -- is a bit recessed at its XBass default setting (I preferred the Music EQ setting in the companion app, which is a bit more balanced). The speaker's firmware is upgradeable, and you can pair two StormBox Blasts to create a stereo pair, which would improve the sound considerably.

Battery life is very good. It's rated at up to 30 hours at moderate volume levels. And the speaker has an IPX7 rating, which means it's fully waterproof. Again, like the Soundcore by Anker Motion Boom Plus, the Tribit StormBox Blast is a good value that measures up well from a sound standpoint against more expensive JBL boom box speakers that arguably offer superior styling.