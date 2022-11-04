Get 50% on Jack Wolfskin Clearance During in Its Fall Savings Sale

One of my favorite outdoor/travel retailers Jack Wolfskin is running a fall savings sale for up to right now. Of the items on sale, you can snag jackets, coats and accessories such as backpacks for easier travel on the go.

I've had my jacket and fleece zip up for months now, almost a year, and I still wear both regularly. What I found is that both items are not only breathable, but they also keep me warm as the weather cools down. And this is just two aspects of Jack Wolfskin's clothing that makes it worth buying. The other is the low prices. Considering prices are typically high, the discounts makes clothing on sale a great buy.

This lightweight is $84 (save $46). The best feature of this jacket is that it can easily be packed away to help you travel light. But if that's not enough, it's also waterproof, windproof and breathable. For a down-like jacket, snag a that's water and windproof with insulation and venting zips under the arms for $143 (save $77).

Women can get several jackets, including this for $187 (save $33). With a special sleeve cut for extra movement and an adjustable hem, this jacket can be customized to work the way you need it. Then there's this $210 (save $90) with lambswool fleece lining for coziness. It also has an adjustable waist to make it easier to fit the coat as snug as you need it to be.

There are lighter down jackets such as the and atmosphere jackets, both for $133 (save $57). Finally, for a backpack you can take with you on an adventure, check out this for $97 (save $33).

Don't miss out on must-have jackets and coats for the colder weather ahead. Head over to today for discounted prices on outerwear.