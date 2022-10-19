New iPad and iPad Pro Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5 New Apple TV 4K Box Apply for Student Loan Relief Sims 4 Base Game Is Free Rolls-Royce Spectre EV McDonald's Boo Buckets Top 5 Dog Breeds
Deals

Get 50% Off Shampoo, Conditioner, Serums and More at Ulta Beauty

This is the last week of Ulta's gorgeous hair event on hair care must-haves.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A pink hair dryer and pink shampoo bottle side by side
Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty has a hair care deal that's almost over. Running through Oct. 22, Ulta's gorgeous hair event gives you 50% off select hair care to help you stock up on quality products.

See at Ulta Beauty

Today, you can get 50% off Convertible Collection as well as 50% off Wet Brush. The other two products you can pick up today are Wella's fusion plex collection and this IGK repair collection that consists of shampoo, conditioner or serum options.

Tomorrow's deals are just as good. If you need an incredible flat iron, check out this deal from Chi. If you're fan of Beachwaver and need to keep your blonde hair vibrant, you can also grab discounted items on sale. The final two days consist of hair care products from Gimme Beauty, Drybar, Grow Gorgeous, Pureology and more. 

For the rest of the sale, head over to Ulta Beauty for discounts that will help keep your hair nice, no matter the season.

