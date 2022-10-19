Get 50% Off Shampoo, Conditioner, Serums and More at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty has a hair care deal that's almost over. Running through Oct. 22, Ulta's gorgeous hair event gives you to help you stock up on quality products.

Today, you can get 50% off as well as 50% off . The other two products you can pick up today are and this that consists of shampoo, conditioner or serum options.

Tomorrow's deals are just as good. If you need an incredible flat iron, check out this deal from . If you're fan of and need to keep your blonde hair vibrant, you can also grab discounted items on sale. The final two days consist of hair care products from Gimme Beauty, Drybar, Grow Gorgeous, Pureology and more.

For the rest of the sale, head over to for discounts that will help keep your hair nice, no matter the season.

Read more: Best Hair Growth Products for 2022