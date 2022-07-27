Best MacBook Mediacom Home Internet Review Top Soundbar Deals Cheap Phone Plans $120 Off Samsung Galaxy Tablet Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Review $120 Off Apple Watch Series 6 Best Vitamin Subscription
Get 40% Select Mac Lipstick and More in This Limited-Time Sale

Step up your lip game with sales on great lipsticks, lip stains, and lip glosses. Plus, shop discounts on other products.

Few things in life are better than getting a perfect makeup look with luxurious products. Though you can expect to spend a pretty penny getting products from brand names, once in a while a great sale comes along that makes it impossible to not grab something. That's especially true for this 40% off sale at Mac, where dozens of products are discounted for a limited time.

See at MAC

Most of the items that are on sale are for your lips, but there are some other products that will complete your makeup bag. For example, this cherry-blossom scented hydrating setting spray, which is usually $32, is now on sale for $19. It comes in a beautiful package that you won't want to hide away. You can also work on keeping your skin hydrated with this Mineralize moisture gel that's now $25 (save $16). I'm personally loving this limited-edition highlighter palette, with three shades for just $30 (save $10). These $26 mascaras are also on sale for $16 during this sale.

If you're looking for more colors for your lips, you can grab this travel-size Lipglass for just $9 (save $6) or the pretty Versicolour Varnish cream lip stain for just $13 (save $9). There are also these full-sized nude Lipglass shades for $13 and this Lipglass for just $11. There are seven different lipsticks to choose from including the matte, lustre and cremesheen products for as little as $11 each.