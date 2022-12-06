Get 30% Off Sephora Collection During Its Gifts for All Event

Beauty retailer Sephora is running a holiday shopping event called Gifts for All where you can get through Dec. 11 using the code GETGIFTING. On sale are products from Sephora's own collection. Plus, if you're a Sephora member, aka "beauty insider," you'll get other purchases using the same code. (You can sign up for free.)

If you're shopping for the 20% off deal, the code GETGIFTING will work on products outside the Sephora Collection. This means you can snag deals from First Aid Beauty, JVN, Rare Beauty and more. Since this is gift-giving season, if you're not picking something up for yourself, give someone a kit instead of individual products.

Skin care kits at Sephora tend to stay on the cheaper side, and it gives you the ability to test out multiple products in a brand's line without having to commit. This is $23 and features SPF, cleanser, cream and more. For $5 less, grab this for $18. While it's small, you get a cleanser and a face cream that work on all skin types. Or just get my favorite for $32, with travel-sized products that moisturize skin effectively -- and smell great too.

If you're mostly looking for products under $20, you can get something from Sephora Collection. While there are higher priced items, you can get enough here that would make great stocking stuffers for any skin type and age.

For more, head over to to snag skin care and makeup gifts before the sale ends.