Get 3 Months of a Tidal HiFi Plus for Less Than the Cost of a Cup of Coffee

Right now you can . Tidal is offering three months' access to its premium subscription for only $3. You might already be a loyal subscriber of Spotify or Apple Music, but Tidal offers innovative audio formats using Master Quality audio, Dolby Atmos, Sony 360 Reality Audio and HiFi, giving you access to some of the highest sound quality you'll get from a streaming service.

For just a dollar a month, it's worth trying out Tidal's premium service. The Hifi Plus plan gives members access to over 90 million songs and videos. You get ad-free music, with unlimited skips. The Tidal app works on your phone, laptop or tablet, and offers offline listening too. With the three-month membership, you can choose from an individual or a family account at no extra cost to you. With the family account you can have up to six different profiles and stream on multiple devices at once.

Members also get access to the , which allows fans to interact with artists in unique ways. This includes live shows, exclusive events, artist meet and greets or first dibs on concert tickets.

Tidal is a great way for audiophiles to have access to high-quality music without having to own physical copies -- saving you space and money. New members can try out Tidal for just $3 from now until Aug. 31. If you'd like to see how Tidal lines up against Qobuz, Spotify and other streaming services, check out our comparison of the best music streaming services for 2022.