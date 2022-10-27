Apple Earnings Preview iPhones With USB-C Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Fingernail-Painting Robot DOJ Probe of Tesla Musk Visits Twitter HQ Halloween Candy Prices Xbox Price Tag
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get 20% Off Luxury Luggage of $100 or More at Paravel

Want sustainable and upscale luggage? Check out this limited-time sale before you hit the skies.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
2 min read
Luggage on a yellow background
Paravel

If you're the type of person who loves wafting through the first-class lounge with luxurious luggage that matches your upscale look, check out this gift of a travel sale from Paravel. During this sale, you can get 20% off purchases of $100 or more, excluding gift cards, using the promo code GIFTING20.

See at Paravel

You have the option here to shop for individual pieces of luggage or bundled sets. Take this Aviator carry-on luggage with you on your next trip for $280. This suitcase, like many others from this brand, incorporates sustainable and recyclable materials to support better production practices. And it has a 360-degree rotation that works on any ground it rolls on. You can expect to fit about two to four days of clothes depending on how you pack. 

For $160 more, you can get the Aviator Grand, which is the largest size luggage available. This luggage is far too big as a carry-on, but you can fit eight to 10 days of clothes and four pairs of shoes in it. Plus, it has a TSA-approved lock, accessories pouch and laundry bag, all for $340.

If you're not into getting big pieces of luggage, you can also pick up the Weekender for $236. This on-the-go bag fits only the necessities -- two days of clothes, a wash kit and a 15-inch laptop, for example. Its silicone stain-repellent coating and removable shoulder strap make it durable and flexible. 

And if you're a fan of bundles, the Cabana set is a luggage bundle with the aviator carry-on and medium cabana tote that's ideal for short vacations, for $428.

Check out the rest of the sale and get your hands on individual and bundle sets of luxury and sustainable luggage today.

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.