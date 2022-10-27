Get 20% Off Luxury Luggage of $100 or More at Paravel

If you're the type of person who loves wafting through the first-class lounge with luxurious luggage that matches your upscale look, check out this gift of a travel sale from Paravel. During this sale, you can get , excluding gift cards, using the promo code GIFTING20.

You have the option here to shop for individual pieces of luggage or bundled sets. Take this luggage with you on your next trip for $280. This suitcase, like many others from this brand, incorporates sustainable and recyclable materials to support better production practices. And it has a 360-degree rotation that works on any ground it rolls on. You can expect to fit about two to four days of clothes depending on how you pack.

For $160 more, you can get the , which is the largest size luggage available. This luggage is far too big as a carry-on, but you can fit eight to 10 days of clothes and four pairs of shoes in it. Plus, it has a TSA-approved lock, accessories pouch and laundry bag, all for $340.

If you're not into getting big pieces of luggage, you can also pick up the for $236. This on-the-go bag fits only the necessities -- two days of clothes, a wash kit and a 15-inch laptop, for example. Its silicone stain-repellent coating and removable shoulder strap make it durable and flexible.

And if you're a fan of bundles, the is a luggage bundle with the aviator carry-on and medium cabana tote that's ideal for short vacations, for $428.

Check out the rest of the sale and get your hands on individual and bundle sets of today.