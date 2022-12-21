CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Deals

Get 20% Off and a $50 Gift Voucher at Vincero Collective Today

Look stylish in 2023 with this limited-time sale on fashionable watches and accessories.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Red marble watch
Vincero Collective

Looking for last-minute gifts right before the holidays? For beautifully designed watches, eyewear and jewelry for men and women, hit up Vincero Collective for 20% off and a free $50 voucher when you use the code HOLIDAY20.

See at Vincero Collective

Both my husband and I own Vincero watches. He has the Chrono S, which is currently on sale for $156, while I have the Eros for $128. Both of these watches obviously look good whether you dress down or up, but what's nice is that they're scratch-resistant and affordable. 

For a more luxe watch, this Argo automatic for men is a bestseller for $356 and has several features including dust and water resistance. Powered by motion, you can take this watch anywhere and always be in style. Or grab this Marble automatic that's made with Italian marble on the face of the watch for $436.

Watches aren't the only thing you can get on sale. Know someone who loves whiskey? Get them this glass two-piece set for $36 that holds 11.8 ounces. And for the person on the go, give them this commuter backpack for $190. It's waterproof, lined with microfiber and has EVA foam for support. 

For the entire sale, head over to Vincero Collective for all your watch and accessory needs.

