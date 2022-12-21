Get 20% Off and a $50 Gift Voucher at Vincero Collective Today

Looking for last-minute gifts right before the holidays? For beautifully designed watches, eyewear and jewelry for men and women, hit up Vincero Collective for when you use the code HOLIDAY20.

Both my husband and I own Vincero watches. He has the , which is currently on sale for $156, while I have the for $128. Both of these watches obviously look good whether you dress down or up, but what's nice is that they're scratch-resistant and affordable.

For a more luxe watch, this for men is a bestseller for $356 and has several features including dust and water resistance. Powered by motion, you can take this watch anywhere and always be in style. Or grab this that's made with Italian marble on the face of the watch for $436.

Watches aren't the only thing you can get on sale. Know someone who loves whiskey? Get them this for $36 that holds 11.8 ounces. And for the person on the go, give them this for $190. It's waterproof, lined with microfiber and has EVA foam for support.

For the entire sale, head over to for all your watch and accessory needs.