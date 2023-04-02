Get $15 in Amazon Credit When You Stock Up on P&G Household and Health Items

If you need to stock up on paper towels, laundry detergent, medicine or other everyday household items, you may want to skip your trip the the big box store this week. When you shop at Amazon instead, you'll get everything shipped right to your front door, and right now, you'll score a nice bonus as well. When you spend at least $60 on , you'll get $15 in free Amazon credit to use on future purchases. There's no set expiration for this offer, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's no coupon code required to take advantage of this deal. Just add qualifying items to your cart, and once you hit $60 or more, the offer will be automatically applied at checkout. There's a wide selection of items you can shop, so no matter what you need to stock up on, there's a good chance you'll find it at this sale.

If you need to restock on cleaning supplies, you can grab everything from to . Or if you need some personal care items, you can shop everything from to , and even some over-the-counter medicines like and . New parents can get some money back when stocking up on and .

It's also worth noting that some of these items are already discounted with an on-page instant coupon, so you can rack up even more savings. Just be aware that your $15 credit expires at the end of this year, so you'll want to make sure you use it before then.